Extensive investigation leads to sixth indictment in 2013 Decatur County murder

A sixth person has been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2013 murder in Decatur County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 53-year-old James William “Jim” Lancaster, of Decaturville, was indicted Tuesday by a Decatur County Grand Jury on charges of Felony Murder, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Robbery. He’s being held in the Decatur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

In November 2013, 28-year-old John Wesley Conway, of Decaturville, was found fatally shot in the 200 block of Mount Lebanon Road. In 2019 and 2020, under current District Attorney General Matt Stowe, five men were indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury in Conway’s murder.

Last May, William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing were served with arrest warrants in this case.

Last September, Christopher Ryan Mays was also indicted and arrested.