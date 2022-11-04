Extra Hour of Sleep as Clocks “Fall Back” to Standard Time

Area residents will get an extra hour of sleep starting on Saturday night.

Residents are reminded to set their clocks back one hour before bed time on Saturday night, as Standard Time returns for the winter months.

The official return of Standard Time is at 2:00 on Sunday morning.

The time change will resulted in earlier daylight hours, but darkness will move in sooner in the afternoon.

The area will remain in the new time period until March 12th of 2023, when clocks will “spring forward” one hour for Daylight Saving Time.