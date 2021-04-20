FAITH: 48 Gibson County inmates baptized

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas stood in the water at the shore of Gibson County Lake Monday evening and shook hands with 48 inmates, told them he loved them, then witnessed each one be baptized as a sign of their faith in Jesus Christ.

This follows an Easter service at the Gibson County Correctional Complex in which 114 inmates gave their lives to Christ.

Sheriff Thomas tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Sheriff Thomas says the experience was unlike anything in his career…

Thomas shared how his faith guided him in seeking the Sheriff’s office and how he carries out his duties…

As for the “ripple effect” of such life-changing experiences, Sheriff Thomas says…

