The Faith and Community Night Picnic and a performance by the Bethel Renaissance Choir highlight Day 5 of the Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin.

The picnic is free and will be held at the Virginia Weldon Park from 5:00 until 6:30 followed by a free concert from the Bethel Renaissance Choir at 7:00 at the WK&T Amphitheater.

Other events on tonight’s schedule include the Midway with armbands for $15 dollars, the Street Fair from 5:00 until 11:00, Eudora Farms petting zoo will be open until 10:00, and the Sea Lion Splash with three shows at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 tonight.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues through Saturday night with a complete schedule of events at T-N Soybean Festival-dot-ORG.