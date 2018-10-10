Discovery Park of America is promoting the Fall season with several activities at the Union City facility.

Discovery Park has now opened their annual pumpkin village, which is located at the Settlement area.

The attraction includes hundreds of pumpkins, gourds and hay structures, along with a new addition of a giant hay bale maze.

This Sunday, “Pumpkin Painting” at the Settlement will take place from 1:00 until 4:00, with pumpkins and all supplies provided for the children.

And also as part of the Fall activities at Discovery Park, all students enjoying Fall Break from school will receive $2.00 off of their general admission ticket.

