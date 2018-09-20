For those who have grown tired of the heat, the bugs and even mowing the lawn, a change is coming soon.

Saturday is the first official day of Fall, as the Summer season comes to an end.

Autumnal Equinox will take place Saturday night at 8:54.

With the official change in seasons, the first day will bring 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Following this day, daylight hours will become much shorter, as nightime hours will increase in length.

With the transition on Saturday night, the Fall season will be in affect until December 21st, when the first day of Winter begins.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...