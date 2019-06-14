Ken-Tenn area residents are experiencing another morning of temperatures, which are much more associated with the Fall season.

With overnight lows the past few nights in the 50’s, and daytime high’s humidity-free in the 70’s, many are puzzled at the conditions in this second full week of June.

Shean Poulas, with the National Weather Service in Paducah, told Thunderbolt News the temperatures and weather pattern is not one common for the Spring season.

With the approaching shift to a southerly pattern, Poulas said the area can again expect to return to a pattern of rain.

To gauge the difference in the recent weather for the area, the average nighttime low for this date is 65, with the daytime average high at 86.