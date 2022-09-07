Fall round of mowing along West Kentucky highways underway

Motorists are reminded to be on alert as a contractor has started mowing along highways in several KYTC District 1 counties this week.

Contract mowing crews are on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall Counties.

The crew working in Livingston County will work eastward to Crittenden County, then move south into Lyon County over about the next month.

The crew working in Marshall County will work east and southward to Calloway County, then work east through Trigg County.

KYTC crews will be working in other area counties in coming weeks.

Mowers will be out working anytime weather conditions allow during daylight hours for about the next month.

Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones. Drivers are urged to reduce their travel speed and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work.

As a reminder, political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Yard signs and other advertising signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and motorists. Signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel when necessary.

Illegal signs removed from right of way will generally be held a short time at the local KYTC Department of Highways Maintenance Facility. The owner must show a photo I.D. to reclaim signs. Unclaimed signs will be placed in the trash.

KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2835 miles of highway in Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, and Fulton Counties.