The “Fall Wildfire Hazard Season” is officially underway in Kentucky.

With the implementation, burning restrictions are now in place for all communities not already under a “no burn” ban.

Kentucky’s Director of Forestry, James Wright, said the burning restrictions are in place every year from October 1st thru December 15th, and in the Spring from February 15th thru April 30th.

The law prohibits burning until after 6:00 in the evening until 6:00 in the morning.

In September, the Department of Forestry responded to 104 wildfires, when normally there are none that time of year.