A Hickman police officer, who died in the line on duty last year, has been honored with two recent memorials.

45 year old Rodney Smith, of Boaz in Graves County, drowned after his patrol car ran into Mississippi River flood waters that had covered a portion of the Upper Bottom Road.

The accident occurred on the night of March 2nd of 2018, with a massive search and rescue effort performed by law enforcement agencies from both Kentucky and Tennessee.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Police Chief Tony Grogan said officer Smith’s sacrifice has now been memorialized both nationally and in the state.

Chief Grogan said he was glad the work of officer Smith was being recognized, saying his death still has an impact on their police department.