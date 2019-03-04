An event was held this past weekend in Louisville, which included recognition of a fallen Hickman police officer.

A “Heroes Tribute Gala” took place Saturday night, which honored fallen police, fire and EMS individuals from over the past year in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri.

45 year old officer Rodney Smith drowned on March 2nd of 2018, when his patrol car drove into flooded Mississippi River backwater and was swept away.

Hickman Police Chief Tony Grogan said the gala is an annual fundraising event, which helps support the needs of families who lose loved ones in the line of duty.

With last Saturday being the first anniversary of Officer Smith losing his life on duty, Chief Grogan was asked if the death was still impacting his department.

Chief Grogan said Officer Smith’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial wall, in Washington, in the near future.