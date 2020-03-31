Tennessee gasoline prices continue to drop due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Triple-A reports show a statewide drop of 13-cents from last week, with the state average now at $1.77 a gallon.

This number is .45-cents lower than last month, and .71-cents lower than the same time last year.

Triple-A spokesperson Megan Cooper said more discounts in prices are expected at the pump over the coming week, as demand continues to decline.

The cheapest price of gasoline in the state is being shown in Brighton, with self-service unleaded at $1.04 a gallon, along with $1.07 a gallon in Paris and $1.09 in Memphis.

The cheapest prices being reported locally was Dyersburg at $1.24 a gallon, Martin at $1.41 and Union City at $1.49.