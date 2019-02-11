A Union City resident, who was part of the famed “Women’s Airforce Service Pilots” has passed away.

99 year old Doris Tanner died Saturday at The Arbors at the Etheridge House.

Ms. Tanner served two years with WASP, who flew non-combat missions during World War II.

Over 25,000 women made applications to join the “Women’s Airforce Service Pilots”, but only 1,074 were accepted as pilots, including Ms. Tanner.

In July of 2009, President Barack Obama and Congress awarded the WASP the Congressional Gold Medal, with approximately 300 of the members remaining.

Funeral services for Ms. Tanner will take place Saturday at 11:00 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with graveside services to follow at East View Cemetery.