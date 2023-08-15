Familiar faces in new roles on Weakley County Schools’ administrative team

Retirements and personnel changes have resulted in familiar faces filling new roles with Weakley County Schools.

Several members of the district’s team have taken on new positions and responsibilities in support of student success.

This school year will be the first under the leadership of new Director of Schools Jeff Cupples.

After 37 years in education and 13 as the Director of Schools, Randy Frazier announced at the January 2023 School Board meeting that he planned to retire in May. Also retiring after 37 years of dedicated service to Weakley County Schools is Administrative Assistant to the Director of Schools, Terry Frazier. With nearly 4 decades of experience in support to local education, the positive impact that Mr. and Mrs. Frazier have made through their commitment to Weakley County Schools is immeasurable.

After a search and interview process in the spring, Mr. Cupples was selected to assume the role as the new Director of Schools.

Director Cupples has 26 years of experience in education. He has 12 years serving in administrative roles for multiple school districts with the most recent 4 years in the position of Principal of Greenfield School. He has 14 additional years of teaching experience that includes direct classroom instruction and coaching football at Warren County Schools and Chester County Schools.

Director Cupples is excited to build on the school system’s existing momentum.

“Our schools are well positioned for growth. Because of our strong foundation, we have a clear path for growth opportunities. Our district is unique in many ways, and I look forward to working alongside the team to elevate the great work we’re already doing in our schools,” he acknowledged.

Mrs. Amy Boaz has assumed the role of Administrative Assistant to the Director of Schools. Over the past 11 years, Boaz has worked in a variety of positions in several schools to include nutrition staff at Dresden High and educational assistant for Special Education classrooms in Sharon and Dresden Elementary. Most recently, she was the Administrative Assistant at Westview High School.

“I look forward to learning more about school administration for the district to help assist, plan, and organize in the best way I can. I will miss seeing students every day, but I’m excited to be in this new role in service to the schools,” said Boaz.

Jamie Doster has assumed the role of Greenfield School Principal. Doster started her teaching career at Greenfield School in August of 2002. She has served in a split role as Literacy Leader and Assistant Principal since 2017. She earned a bachelor’s degree from UT Martin, master’s degree from Trevecca, and master’s degree +30 hours from Walden University.

Doster believes that providing a safe and nurturing space is important to student learning.

“In a world of uncertainty and distractions, I want to provide a nurturing, safe environment where our students can learn and thrive socially and academically,” said Doster.

Kandace Jackson has taken on the Career and Technical Education [CTE] Director and Textbook Coordinator role for Weakley County Schools. Jackson has 17 years of teaching students at several systems to include Carroll County Schools, Obion County Schools, the Career and Technical Center in Carroll County, and Weakley County Schools. Over the course of her career, Jackson has been an integral part of developing and growing CTE programs. She also has direct classroom instruction that includes teaching business, marketing, economics, computers, and case managing our district’s Transition Program. She holds a bachelor’s degree, master’s in business administration from UT Martin, and masters level course work in post-secondary education from Union University. She is a graduate of UTM’s WestTeach Program.

In her new position, Jackson’s goal is to strengthen the partnerships between our schools and the community.

“Building stronger connections between our schools and our communities through career development is the goal. We want to see our local businesses and industries flourishing with a steady flow of students from our district who are well-educated and highly skilled for roles here. We want to develop and enhance relationships with our local industry and business partners to open up new opportunities for students, inspire new interests, and connect students with local leaders who can help them pursue career paths,” said Jackson.

Krystle Smith, former Assistant Principal at Dresden High School, is the new Administrator of the Personal Development Center and Attendance Director for the district. Smith has 15 years of service as a teacher for Weakley County Schools and has taught science, social studies, and was a literacy leader at Martin Middle. She also served as the Monitored Distance Education Coordinator for the district. Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in education from UT Martin, and a master’s degree in education instructional leadership from Bethel University.

Smith plans to work toward inventive ways of thinking about student attendance.

“My goal is to have an innovative approach of thinking to improve student attendance and behavior. I am committed to the belief that attendance is the utmost importance for student success,” Smith stated.

Tim Evans has moved into the Assistant Principal role for Dresden High School. Evans has 26 years in education with 15 as a teacher at Dresden High. He has taught and coached for Union City Schools and Bradford Schools. Evans has taught U.S. History, World History, Geography, A.P. History, and P.E. His coaching duties included Head Baseball Coach, Head Basketball Coach, and Assistant Coach in Football, Baseball, and Basketball. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in administration and supervision from UT Martin.

Evans hopes to learn all he can from other educators and from listening to students to help make Dresden High School the “safest, smartest, and happiest place to go to school.”

Becky Mullins will share the role of Assistant Principal at Martin Middle School with Mike Stigall, who will be transitioning into a part-time role. She will also work to support students as an RTI interventionist. Mullins has 14 years of experience in education with 11 as a math and science teacher at Martin Middle. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in secondary education from UT Martin, and she is currently pursuing an Ed.S. in School Leadership through Arkansas State University.

Mullins is looking forward to working with the district’s educational leadership to build momentum around growth and achievement.

“I am looking forward to working with Martin Middle School’s team of excellent administrators, teachers, and staff, and I will bring a passion and excitement for academic excellence that reaches and engages all learners,” Mullins acknowledged. “I also look forward to building relationships with parents and community members in order to support and challenge students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally in and out of the classroom.”

BethAnn Sawyers has moved into the Elementary Assistant Principal and Instructional Coach position at Greenfield School. A graduate of Greenfield High School, Sawyers has completed 17 years as a K-2 teacher at Greenfield Elementary. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education from UT Martin and earned a Pre-K–12 Instructional Leadership License from Trevecca University.

Sawyers aims to strengthen relationships with educators and parents.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside teachers to develop teaching strategies that help increase student achievement. I believe building positive relationships with teachers, students, and parents is vital in student success,” said Sawyers.

Kris Bodwell is the new Director of Technology for the district. He assumed the position after the retirement of long time Director Mark Maddox, who was in the role for 34 years. Bodwell has 10 years of experience in technology with 6 years in service to Weakley County Schools. He holds diplomas in Computer Information Systems, Computer Information Technologies, and Web Development from Tennessee College of Applied Technologies. He earned an A+ hardware certification and has many hours of ongoing education to keep up with advancements in technology.

Bodwell hopes to share the message that the technology department is always available to help.

“Technology is always changing and advancing, and our goal is to maintain responsiveness and reliability for students, administrators, faculty, and staff. Our department has very skilled techs who are always ready to help and learn as technology changes. We’re looking forward to a great school year working to support the technology that reinforces student achievement,” Bodwell stated.

Anthony Stewart has taken on the role as the district’s Education Information System [EIS]/Synergy Supervisor. Stewart began working as a Computer Technician with the district’s Technology Department in 2018. Stewart earned a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems [MIS] from UT Martin. As EIS Supervisor, Stewart hopes to “enhance and streamline EIS services to better aid students, faculty, and parents around the district.”

Katie Brewer is the new full-time Assistant Principal at Martin Primary School. She has served 7 years as a teacher at Martin Primary School and is a licensed Reading Specialist. Brewer earned a bachelor’s degree in education and K-12 special education as well as a master’s degree in education with concentration in literacy from UT Martin. She is currently pursuing an Ed.S. degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. Brewer hopes to use her experience in special education to advance the education of all students.

“By focusing on implementing positive behavior system strategies and equipping teachers with differentiation strategies, we want to help all students be proficient readers by the time they leave second grade,” Brewer said.