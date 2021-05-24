Family hopes public can help find missing Martin man

Family and friends are hoping the public can help find a missing Martin man.

Twenty-nine-year-old James “Jimmy” Irby has been missing since May 20, 2021, and was last seen in the Martin area.

According to a Facebook page created to help find him, Irby abruptly quit his job, then turned his phone off and left his phone and money at home before leaving on a black and white Ninja motorcycle.

Irby has a wife and a 7-year-old daughter at home.

Family and friends are asking anyone with any information to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.