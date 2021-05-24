May 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Uncategorized
  3. Family hopes public…

Family hopes public can help find missing Martin man

Family hopes public can help find missing Martin man

Family and friends are hoping the public can help find a missing Martin man.

Twenty-nine-year-old James “Jimmy” Irby has been missing since May 20, 2021, and was last seen in the Martin area.

According to a Facebook page created to help find him, Irby abruptly quit his job, then turned his phone off and left his phone and money at home before leaving on a black and white Ninja motorcycle.

Irby has a wife and a 7-year-old daughter at home.

Family and friends are asking anyone with any information to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology