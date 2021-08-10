Fan Drive Continues to Help Those in Need of Cooler Homes

A big “Thank You” goes out to all who continue to support the Thunderbolt Broadcasting fan drive.

With heat index values over 100-degrees this week, donated fans are helping to keep local residents safer and cooler.

104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” News Director Charles Choate made another delivery of fans this week to Helping Hand Ministries in Union City.

These fans are being placed into the hands of those in need.

Fans can still be donated at the Union City studios on Westgate Drive, or at the Martin studio on Lindell Street.