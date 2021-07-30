Fan Drive Continues to Help Those in Need

Thanks to everyone who has contributed a fan during this year’s Thunderbolt Broadcasting Fan Drive.

These fans were brought to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK studios, and taken for distribution at Helping Hand Ministries in Union City.

During these hot days of Summer, remember that all homes do not have the luxury of air conditioning.

A donation of a fan can help keep someone cooler and safer during these times.

Fans are still being accepted at the Union City radio studios of Westgate Drive, and the Martin radio stations on Lindell Street.