Events and activities with the 139th annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will be held today.

Over 10,000 people are expected to converge to the Fancy Farm community, with events to include bingo, live music, bar-b-que and the always popular political speaking.

Pork and mutton, cooked on the picnic ground pits, will be on sale starting at 11:00, with political speaking starting at 2:00.

Those attending the event can also purchase their $5.00 ticket to win the chance at a brand new car, which is given away each year at 10:00 on Saturday night.