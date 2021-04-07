Fans at Busch Stadium for Cardinals Opener on Thursday

Fans will be in the stands when Busch Stadium hosts the Cardinals Opening Day on Thursday.

Approximately 32-percent of Busch Stadium seating will be permitted for baseball fans, who will be required to wear masks and sit in specially distanced seats of four.

This season will also include cashless transactions at all concession and merchandise booths, along with mobile-only tickets.

On Thursday’s Opening Day, the famous Budweiser Clydesdale’s will circle the track, followed by a tribute to the passing of Cardinals legends Bob Gibson and Lou Brock.

A 50 year salute to the “Voice of the Cardinals” Mike Shannon will be made from the KMOX radio booth, before the Cardinals team players will be brought into the stadium and introduced in the back of pick-up trucks.

The ceremonial first pitch this year will be made by Cardinals Hall of Fame third baseman Scott Rolen.

St. Louis will begin their home season with a three game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Broadcast of the Opening Day ceremonies and game against the Brewers can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 1:40.