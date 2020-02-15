The Fulton City at Fulton County High School boys basketball game ended with play in an empty gymnasium on Friday night.

With .03 to play in the third quarter, and the Pilots winning 50-42, Fulton City coach John Dillard was ejected by game officials after running onto the court to argue a call.

Following his ejection, a Fulton City and Fulton County fan were also ejected from the gym.

Game officials then called for the removal of all fans from the gym before play could resume.

After approximately thirty minutes to clear the gym, the game resumed with Fulton County winning 67-49.