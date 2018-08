The Obion County Fair hosted a Farm Harvest Breakfast on the fairgrounds Thursday morning.

8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff and State Representative Andy Holt addressed the crowd in attendance.

Griff Strode, with the Obion County Extension Office, presented plaques to the Century Farm families of the Giffin’s and Bright’s.

