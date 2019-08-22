Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will be in Union City this morning, to attend the Obion County Fair “Farmers Harvest Breakfast”.

The Shelby County Republican will be the guest speaker at the event, which honors local producers and agriculture related businesses.

The breakfast will take place at the fairgrounds starting at 7:30, and will also include the naming of the newest “Century Farms” for Obion County.

Today is Senior Citizens Day at the fair, with free admission to anyone over 55-years of age from 10:00 until 4:00.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Junior Swine Show will be held in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, followed at 6:00 with the opening of the carnival on the midway.

At 7:00, music by Jason Skoda and the Sellouts will take place on the Back Porch Stage, with the first ever appearance of a Monster Truck Show at the Outdoor Arena.

A performance of the Fairshow Musical will take place at 8:00, with the fair closing at 10:00 with the drawing for $1,000 cash at the Main Stage.