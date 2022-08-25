August 25, 2022
Farmers Harvest Breakfast and Journey Tribute Band at Thursday’s Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair will start Thursday with the annual “Farmers Harvest Breakfast”.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said the breakfast has been a great attraction for the agriculture based fair.(AUDIO)

 

The “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” will begin at 7:30 in the Junior Exhibit Building.

Today is also Senior Citizens Day at the fair from 10:00 until 4:00, with free admission for those 55 and older.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Midway and carnival will open with a one-price admission and all rides at $15.00.

Also at 5:00, the Junior Swine Show will be held in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

At 7:00, AC 43 will play on the Back Porch Stage, with the Fairshow Musical taking place at 8:00 in the Whitney Cozart Pavillion.

The day’s activities will end at 8:30, with a Journey tribute concert by the band “Resurrection” on the Main Stage.

