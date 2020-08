Producers and other agriculture officials were on hand for the annual Farmers Harvest Breakfast at the Obion County Fair on Thursday morning.

Those attending heard from Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Charlie Hatcher and Union City’s Stephen Vaden, who serves as General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture, and was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. Court of International Trade.