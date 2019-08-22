Farmers Harvest Breakfast at the Obion County Fair Posted on August 22, 2019 by Charles Choate in Local News Obion County Extension Agriculture Agent Bob Shumake speaks about the Jr. Livestock Program…… State Representative Andy Holt (l) speaks with Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson and Bill Latimer (r)…… Congressman David Kustoff (l) speaks with Obion County Commissioner Kenneth Barnes…..(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK) The Obion County Fair hosted their annual “Farmers Harvest Breakfast” on Thursday morning on the fairgrounds. During the event, 77th District State Representative Andy Holt and 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff served as guest speakers. Share this:PrintFacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditTumblrPinterestSkype