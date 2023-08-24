Farmers Harvest Breakfast Kicks Off Thursday at Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair will begin this morning with the Farmers Harvest Breakfast.

The event will feature the guest speaking of former Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Jay Templeton and United States Congressman David Kustoff.

The event will begin at 7:30 in the Junior Building.

Today is also Senior Citizens Day at the fair, with free admission to those 55-and-Over from 10:00 until 4:00.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the Midway carnival will open with a pay one price admission and rides for $15, with the Junior Swine Show starting at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

Music by AC-43 will begin at 7:00 on the Back Porch Stage, with a Journey tribute concert by the band “Resurrection” starting at 8:30.

The fair will conclude at 10:00 with the Money Cube Drawing at the Main Stage.