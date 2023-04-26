Farmers in Tennessee and Kentucky Continue Planting of Corn and Soybeans

Farmers in Tennessee continue with their Spring planting.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture for Tennessee now indicates 49-percent of the corn crops have been planted.

This number is well above the five-year average at this time, which is 29-percent.

The USDA report showed 11-percent of the planted corn has emerged, with 16-percent of early soybeans now planted.

In Kentucky, USDA reports show 36-percent of corn crops are now in the ground, with 12-percent already emerged.

Farmers in the Bluegrass State have also planted 12-percent of their early soybeans.

As far as the condition report for Winter wheat, Kentucky’s crop was listed at 57-percent “good”, while Tennessee’s wheat crop was shown at 50-percent “good” and 13-percent “excellent”.