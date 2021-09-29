September 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Farmers in Weakley…

Farmers in Weakley County Reporting Good Corn Yields

Farmers in Weakley County Reporting Good Corn Yields

Weakley County farmers are reporting good yields from corn crops in the Fall harvest.

Farmers in Weakley County are taking advantage of warm, dry days to continue their Fall harvest.

Agriculture Extension agent Jeff Lannom told Thunderbolt News that harvest is going well in this final week of September.(AUDIO)

 

Lannom said Weakley County farmers are also seeing good yield numbers at the market.(AUDIO)

 

Lannom added that this years harvest season could go later into the Fall, due to a later planting time for wheat beans earlier in the year.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology