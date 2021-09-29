Farmers in Weakley County Reporting Good Corn Yields

Farmers in Weakley County are taking advantage of warm, dry days to continue their Fall harvest.

Agriculture Extension agent Jeff Lannom told Thunderbolt News that harvest is going well in this final week of September.(AUDIO)

Lannom said Weakley County farmers are also seeing good yield numbers at the market.(AUDIO)

Lannom added that this years harvest season could go later into the Fall, due to a later planting time for wheat beans earlier in the year.