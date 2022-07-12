Farmers Market Event Coming to Fulton

The Purchase District Health Department, and the City of Fulton, have announced the launch of a new farmers market.

The Fulton Farmers Market will take place from 9:00 until noon on July 22nd, and will be located at 300 Walnut Street.

Officials said the goal of the local market was to provide the region with access to fresh, locally sourced food.

To celebrate the launch, attendees will receive free produce provided in part by WellCare of Kentucky.

In addition to the free produce, the public will also receive insulated shopping bags, a local wellness book with health-related information and resources, and a book about food safety.