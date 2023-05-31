Farmers Ready to Begin Harvest of Winter Wheat

Combines will be on the move very soon, as area farmers start the harvest of their Winter wheat.

Lake County Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent Justin Foulks, told Thunderbolt News about the upcoming harvest.(AUDIO)

With farmers to use combines, tractors and grain hauling trucks for the harvest, Foulks is urging local motorists to be on the look-out for large equipment on the roadways.(AUDIO)

Foulks said farmers will be planting soybeans behind the cut wheat, which will be harvested in the Fall.