With COVID-19 resulting in a call for large numbers of personal protective equipment, farmers are also being reminded of their use of the safety items.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Director Ben Rudy said local producers are required to use the protective equipment in their operations.

Rudy said many aspects of daily farming now requires by law, for producers to use different types of protective gear.

At this time, Rudy said all of the needed safety equipment was still available for farmers to use with the beginning of corn and bean planting.