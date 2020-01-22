Officials at Dyersburg State Community College are encouraging all students, and potential students, to fill out the free application for Federal Student Aid by February 1st.

Amy Finch, the Director of Public Information and Alumni Affairs, said FASFA ensures a greater chance of students receiving funds for the 2020-21 academic year.

Ms. Finch said students must submit their FAFSA to be eligible for many forms of financial aid, including Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, a Federal Pell Grant and the Tennessee Education Lottery Scholarship.

FAFSA qualifies students for more than $150 billion dollars in grants, loans and work-study funds each year.