A Sidonia home was saved from being a loss Sunday night thanks to quick action from a Sharon firefighter.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings, says firefighter Ben Sudzum was traveling on Highway 89 when he noticed smoke coming from the under pinning of a single-wide trailer at 1206 Sidonia Road.

Sudzum called 911 and the Sharon Fire Department was dispatched to the fire call at 7:24 p.m., arriving on the scene within nine minutes.

Eddings says one end of the trailer had heavy smoke coming from it and firefighters made an internal attack, allowing them to quickly put the fire out.

The fire was contained to only one room, which was a bedroom with a closed door.

Chief Eddings says the State Fire Marshal’s office has been promoting keeping any and all doors closed to help prevent damage from spreading in the event of a fire and adds that if the bedroom door had not been shut the entire home would have been a loss.

Eddings then referenced Greenfield Fire Department’s Lieutenant James Stone’s house fire from a few months ago, which resulted in minimal damage due to having a door closed.

Chief Eddings says a box-style heater was discovered in the bedroom and appears to be the cause of the fire. The heater was surrounded by wooden and plastic furniture.

“When using these types of heaters always keep them away from the walls and any other objects, preferably in the middle of the room away from all objects,” advised Eddings.

The tenant of the home did lose a family cat that was located in the bedroom.

Eddings has made contact with the Red Cross to help the resident find a place to stay.

The Sharon Fire Department was assisted by Sidonia Fire Department.