A fatal traffic accident was investigated in Western Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert said officers were called to Allen Cemetery Road, in the Southwestern part of the county, where a vehicle failed to negotiate a curve.

Reports said a 2005 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, operated by 56 year old Jewell Wiley, of Bardwell, had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Wiley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The section of roadway was closed for approximately two hours, with the exact cause of the collision still under investigation.