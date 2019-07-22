Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a fatal traffic crash in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said Troopers responded to KY-97, just before 3:30 in the afternoon on Sunday.

At the scene, an investigation showed a Hyundai Elantra, operated by 76 year old Glenda Crouch of Wingo, had run off the roadway and overturned.

Reports said Ms. Crouch was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.