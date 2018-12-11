A Graves County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Graves County on Monday night.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 reported Troopers received a call to a collision at 6:00, at the intersection of KY-408 and Meridian Road.

Investigations showed 41 year old Kevin Bond, of Hickory, was traveling on Meridian Road in a Pontiac Grand Prix, when he failed to stop at the intersection at KY-408.

Bond’s vehicle then collided with a Chevrolet Silverado truck operated by 32 year old Jason Wilson, of Fancy Farm.

State Police reports said Bond was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner, with Wilson uninjured in the crash.

Reports indicated Bond was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

