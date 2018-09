A single vehicle accident in Western Kentucky has claimed the life on one person.

Hickman County Sheriff Mark Green told Thunderbolt News that the vehicle was discovered around 4:15 Friday morning on Highway 307.

Sheriff Green said the vehicle had left the roadway and was on its side when discovered.

Due to the pending notification of family members, Sheriff Green said the identity of the man is not being released at this time.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...