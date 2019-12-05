The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a fatal traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s reports said just before 9:00, deputies responded to the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 45 and Lebanon Church Road.

At the scene, investigations showed 47 year old Augusta Holt, of Benton, had pulled her 2011 Ford Fusion into the path of a 2000 Freightliner delivery truck operated by 22 year old Jarrett Hines, of Boaz.

Deputies, and local residents, were able to free Ms. Holt from the vehicle following the accident, and she was transported to a Paducah hospital.

The sheriff’s report said Ms. Holt later succumbed to her injuries.

The section of roadway at the crash scene was closed for approximately four hours for an investigation of the collision and removal of the vehicles.