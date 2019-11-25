A Hickman man was killed in a one vehicle accident in Obion County on Friday evening.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Chris Richardson, 30 year old Maurice McHaney was traveling on State Highway 22 and Sheppard Road, in a 2003 Ford F-150 truck.

Reports said McHaney’s vehicle exited the roadway on a curve at Sheppard Road, first striking a tree then a residence.

Highway Patrol investigations indicated the accident occurred just after 5:00, with McHaney not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.