A Weakley County man was killed in a one vehicle accident in Obion County on Monday morning just after 11:00.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 52 year old Warren Darden, of Dresden, was driving a 2019 Mack truck northbound on Highway 51, when it left the roadway when entering the Troy city limits.

The report said the truck then rolled over one time and came to rest on the drivers side.

Trooper Grant Montgomery investigated the crash.