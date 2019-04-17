A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says failure to yield the right of way caused a fatal accident in Obion County on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said 32 year old Jonathan Winston, of Fulton, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet truck northbound of Bethlehem Road, when it pulled into the path of a 2016 Freightliner truck operated by 65 year old Phillip Brill, of Pulaski, Tennessee.

The Freightliner then struck the passenger side of the Winston vehicle.

Highway Patrol reports said Winston was killed in the accident, with injuries to his passengers, 34 year old Jennifer Williams of Union City, and 15 year old Lexi Williams of Union City.

Brill was not injured in the crash.

Air Evac was called to the scene, with traffic diverted for several hours at the site.