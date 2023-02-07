Fatal Accidents and Injury Crashes Down in 2023

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reporting a decrease in both fatal accidents and crashes to start the new year.

Released reports show 88 fatal accidents have occurred in 2023 in Tennessee, which is down from 117 at this same time last year.

Data also indicates 434 serious injury and fatal crashes have been reported, which is down from 491 at this time in 2022.

Some of the statistics concerning fatal accidents shows 23 senior drivers have lost their lives this year, along with 15 pedestrians, six teenage drivers, five distracted drivers and one ATV operator.