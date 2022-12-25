Fatal Christmas Eve Fire Claims Life of Child in Hickman

A fire at a residence in Hickman on Christmas Eve resulted in the death of a small child.

Firefighters from the Hickman Fire Department, and Fulton County Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene of the nighttime fire on Walker Avenue.

The departments were called to the scene around 9:30 Saturday night, and fought the blaze into the early morning hours in the frigid cold conditions.

An official report is expected to be released at a later time by the Hickman Fire Department.

A photo from the scene has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.