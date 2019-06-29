A 12 vehicle crash has claimed the life of one person and injured 15 others in Kentucky.

WPSD reports that the crash on I-24 East in Lyon County occured when 42 year old Coleman Strachman of Sharpsburg, North Carolina ran into slowed traffic with his semi-truck.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Brian Luckett said 19 year old Jace Smothers of Norton, Kansas was killed in the crash. 15 others were injured, with 5 having to be airlifted to hospitals in Nashville and Evansville. By the latest update, two of those are in critical condition.