A fire at a McCracken County home resulted in the death of one person on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Department reports said firefighters from the Hendron-Freemont and Reidland-Farley Volunteer Departments were called to Pool Road just before 4:00.

McCracken County Deputy Tom Starks was the first person on the scene, and was able to evacuate two occupants of the residence as it became engulfed in flames.

Deputy Starks and the occupants were taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment, with 69-year old Bonnie Fields, of Paducah, later succumbing to her injuries.

Reports said Starks was treated and released, while the other occupant received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

