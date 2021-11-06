November 6, 2021
Fatal Fire in Obion County

Thunderbolt News has learned of a fatal fire in Obion County…the fire occurred early Saturday morning on Old Clayton Road….

Reports indicate the fire occurred around 3:30 on Saturday morning on Old Clayton Road, which claimed the life of one individual.

The structure fire was in the Samburg Fire District, with other departments assisting at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental.

At this time no additional information has been released, but Thunderbolt News will provide updates when they become available.

Charles Choate

