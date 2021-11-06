Thunderbolt News has been informed of a fatal fire in Obion County.

Reports indicate the fire occurred around 3:30 on Saturday morning on Old Clayton Road, which claimed the life of one individual.

The structure fire was in the Samburg Fire District, with other departments assisting at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental.

At this time no additional information has been released, but Thunderbolt News will provide updates when they become available.