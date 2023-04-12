Fatal house fire in Greenfield

A house fire early Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Greenfield woman.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says firefighters responded just after 2:30 to a house fire at 104 Jackson Street where they found the victim deceased in the living room.

A TBI investigation determined the fire was caused by a space heater being too close to combustibles and the victim was also on oxygen.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Chief Dudley says firefighters managed to contain the fire to one room.

The Greenfield Police Department and Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene.