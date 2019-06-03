A Weakley County woman was killed in a traffic related accident in Union City Saturday night.

Police reports said just before 9:00, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Miles and East Church Street, where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers learned that 31 year old Amber Daniell Sayles, of Gleason, was the individual struck by vehicle operated by 66 year old Sandy Lee Jackson, of Union City.

Ms. Sayles was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said witnesses to the incident were interviewed, with the determination of the fatality being described as a “terrible accident”.

Chief Barfield said the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.