Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a fatal two vehicle accident in Calloway County on Friday.

Post 1 reports said 39 year old Shannon Jarvis, of New Concord, was traveling south on KY-121 in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

For an unknown reason, Jarvis crossed into the northbound lane and head-on into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo operated by 80 year old Mary J. Cole, also of New Concord.

Reports said Ms. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner, with Jarvis taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, then airlifted to Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville.

The accident occurred just before 8:30 Friday morning, and is still under investigation by State Police Reconstructionist Master Trooper Mike Ray and Reconstructionist Sgt. Eric Fields.