Kentucky State Police at Post 1 investigated a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Graves County.

Reports said Troopers were called to US-45 and Fowler Road at 8:45, where the two-vehicle accident included a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Bobby Spiceland was operating a 2007 pick-up truck, which pulled out of Fowler Road onto US-45.

Spiceland reportedly entered the path of the motorcycle operated by 53 year old David E. Jones, of Mayfield.

Post 1 reports said Jones was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the the accident is still ongoing by State Police.